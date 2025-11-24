Bengaluru Pilot Accused of Assaulting Cabin Crew Member; Case Filed in Hyderabad

A case has been filed against the pilot of a chartered flight for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a hotel in Bengaluru, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on November 18 when the crew was staying in the city as part of their work schedule. Police said the young cabin crew member returned to Hyderabad after the incident and later approached the Begumpet Police Station to file a complaint.

According to officials, a Zero FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), allowing the case to be taken up regardless of the jurisdiction. This ensured that the complaint was formally recorded without delay. The FIR was then transferred to the Halasuru Police Station in Bengaluru, where the alleged assault took place.

A Begumpet Police official stated, “After returning to Hyderabad, the crew member reported the incident here. We registered a case and immediately transferred it to Halasuru Police Station. They are handling the investigation now.” Officials in Bengaluru are expected to question the accused pilot and review the hotel’s CCTV footage as part of their probe.

The victim’s identity has been withheld in line with Supreme Court guidelines, which mandate complete privacy for survivors of sexual assault. Police have also urged the media to refrain from publishing any details that could reveal her identity.

The case has raised concerns within the aviation workforce, with several industry members calling for stronger safety protocols for crew members during layovers. (With agency inputs)

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