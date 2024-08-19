Astrologer Venu Swamy Blackmailed for Rs 5 cr?

Hyderabad: Astrologer Venu Swamy, who was recently in the news for making a contentious prediction over Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s engagement, has levelled shocking allegations against journalist Murthy.

In a video message, a visibly terrified Venu Swamy alleged journalist Murthy had led a series of attacks on him. He claimed the prominent journalist is blackmailing him and demanding Rs. 5 crore from him.

According to astrologer Venu Swamy's claims, a few journalists are blackmailing him at the behest of some TDP leaders. He also claimed the journalist is holding debates with other astrologers and his clients to deliberately target him and making an attempt to assassinate his character.

The notable astrologer then played a purported audio clip in which we can hear the conversation revolving around the amount demanded from him. Rajesh Kilaru, close friend of Nara Lokesh, BR Naidu, journalist Murthy, Prema, Rambabu and other names can also be heard in the audio clip.

Venu Swamy further said he’s leading a depressed life due to unending blackmailing calls and deliberate criticism against him. He made an earnest appeal through his video message and said he helped many people in their difficult time and now he’s seeking their support to tide over the crisis.