China: Three dead, three missing in factory explosion

Yinchuan, Aug 19 (IANS) Three people were killed and two others remained missing following an explosion at a workshop in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place at around 2:38 p.m. at a workshop of a new material company located at Ningdong Energy Chemical Industry Base, Xinhua news agency reported.

By 3:35 p.m., the open flames at the scene were fully extinguished.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

