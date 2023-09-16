Another Jolt to BRS as Sidelined Nallala Couple Joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a major blow to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu along with his wife, Mancherial Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bhagyalaxmi joined Congress on Saturday.

Recently, there were speculations that the Nallala couple would quit Congress and return to BRS. Last year, the couple had resigned from Congress and joined the TRS (now BRS) in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy welcomed the Nallala couple, their two sons Shravan and Sandeep, BRS leader Durgam Naresh, Bingi SIva Kiran, Mujahid, Imtiyaz, Anil Prabhakar and others into the party fold at a private hotel here.

Nallala Odelu, who was elected thrice from Chennur assembly constituency, and his wife ZP Chairperson Bhagyalaxmi told ‘Sakshi’ that they were being given due importance in the party. Odelu said the moment the news of their quitting party got out, the Chennur MLA Balka Suman started targeting them. He said the ruling BRS leadership did not keep the promises made to them which made them quit their role in the party. Sources said that Odelu is keen to contest from Chennur assembly constituency on Congress ticket.

