3-Day Holidays for schools in Telangana on February 14, 15, 16

The month of February is getting more interesting for the students and the employees in Telangana as three consecutive days on February 14, 15, and 16 of holidays have been scheduled and it is high time to begin planning a rejuvenating long weekend.

The holidays are planned for February 14, 15, and 16. In this context, students and employees can easily make use of their time to take a break and recharge. Here is the detail about each holiday.

February 14: Optional Holiday for Muslim Minority Institutions

On February 14, an optional holiday was declared for Muslim minority institutions in Telangana. The holiday is in observance of Shab-e-Barat, a significant festival for Muslims. While it's not a compulsory holiday, Muslim employees and students can avail of the optional holiday.

This means that institutions run by Muslim minorities, including schools and colleges, can be closed on this day. Muslim employees in the government and private sectors also get the day off, if they get permission from their employers beforehand.

February 15: Holiday for Banjara Community

February 15 marks the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered figure in the Banjara community. The Telangana government had declared an optional holiday on this day last year, and it's likely to be the same this year.

Banjara students, employees, and institutions can expect a holiday on this day. The holiday will provide an opportunity for the Banjara community to celebrate the birth anniversary of their revered leader.

February 16: Sunday Holiday

Since February 16 is a Sunday, it is automatically a holiday day for all institutions and employees. With two holidays already accounted for during the previous days, this Sunday will be an addition to the long weekend that everyone is looking forward to.

Making the Most of the Long Weekend

With three consecutive days of holidays, students and employees can look forward to a relaxing long weekend. The break can be utilized for a short trip, a weekend getaway, or simply to recharge and spend quality time with family and friends.

For students, the long weekend provides an opportunity to catch up on pending assignments, study for upcoming exams, or simply take a break from the academic routine.

For employees, the long weekend can be a chance to take a short break from work, spend time with loved ones, or pursue hobbies and interests.

More Holidays in February

In addition to the three-day holiday, there are two more holidays scheduled in February. February 26 marks Maha Shivaratri, a significant Hindu festival, and the Telangana government has already declared a holiday on this day.

It's going to be a polling day for the Graduate and Teacher MLC Elections on February 27, and hence, the government is likely to declare a holiday on that particular day as well.

With all these holidays, February is likely to be a very exciting month for students and employees in Telangana. So, mark your calendars and make the most of these holidays!

Also read: Ravidas Jayanti holiday for schools, colleges, offices on February 12