Telangana people want to see KCR as CM again, says BRS’ KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K. T. Rama Rao, claimed on Monday that the people of Telangana want to see BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as the chief minister once again.

Rama Rao stated this while addressing BRS workers at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan at KCR’s 71st birthday celebrations

Rama Rao and other BRS leaders cut a huge cake weighing 71 kg to celebrate the party supremo and former chief minister’s birthday.

“People want KCR to become the chief minister once again. Let us work hard to make him the chief minister once again,” he told the party leaders and workers.

“KCR is a hero for Telangana. When he was running the movement, there was no media or support. He braved all odds to carry forward the movement. He even risked his life to achieve Telangana state,” he said.

Rama Rao earlier posted on ‘X’ that he was blessed to be the son of KCR.

“I am blessed that my father isn’t just mine alone but the Hero of Telangana. He defines what it means to have a dream and to set out for it with unbridled commitment, to fight off naysayers and show them proudly how it is done, to love and fight for the dream called Telangana and to actually achieve it without even thinking about your own life,” he wrote.

“My only dream is to be at least a fraction of what you are! My only aim is to be the man whom you will proudly call your son! My promise to you is that I will strive every single moment of my life to be worthy of this struggle, this state and this legacy! Thank you for the life full of inspiration! Happy birthday Dad,” he posted.

BRS senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao said that people across the state want to see ‘car party’ (BRS) in power once again. “Go to any street in Telangana, people say KCR should come back as the chief minister,” he said.

Harish Rao, who is the nephew of the former chief minister, said he cried when he saw KCR when the latter was on fast unto death for statehood to Telangana.

“KCR was on a hunger strike for 11 days. He was out of control and shaking but he did not give up,” said Harish Rao.

