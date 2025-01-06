Telangana CM urges PM to sanction Regional Ring Rail for Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction a Regional Ring Rail, like the Regional Ring Road, for the state.

The Chief Minister made the request in his speech during the virtual inauguration of the new railway terminal at Charlapally in Hyderabad by the Prime Minister.

Stating that a 370-km long Regional Ring Road is proposed around Hyderabad, he said the Centre has already called tenders for a 170 km corridor. He requested the Prime Minister to sanction the remaining work of the Regional Ring Road and Regional Ring Rail.

He said these two projects would turn 60 per cent of Telangana into urban areas, thereby attracting more investments.

Asserting that Railways play a crucial role in the country's progress, he said a landlocked state like Telangana relies heavily on the development of railways.

The Chief Minister also sought a dedicated greenfield highway and dedicated rail connectivity to Bandar Port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that Bandar Port is the nearest port to Telangana and the dedicated road and rail connectivity can boost industrial development, especially in sectors like automobiles and pharma.

He mentioned that Telangana accounts for 35 per cent of bulk drugs manufactured in India. He also requested the Centre for support to develop Telangana into a one trillion dollar economy.

"We are determined to transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar GDP economy. This will contribute to India’s goal of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy."

Thanking the Prime Minister for completing the new railway terminal at Charlapally, the Chief Minister urged him to sanction railway lines from Vikarabad to Krishna, Kalwakurthy to Macharla, and two railway lines from Donrakal.

He also requested the Centre to expedite the work on the Kazipet integrated coach factory, and to help in the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. He said the state government has already sent to the Centre the proposal for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

