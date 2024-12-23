Telangana, Andhra CMs pay tributes to Narasimha Rao on death anniversary

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh paid tributes to former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary on Monday.

Paying his tributes, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the beloved son of Telangana paved the way for India’s rise from the crisis to the highest peaks. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid his tributes to Narasimha Rao.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief called Narasimha Rao an able administrator who overcame the crisis with reforms and led the country forward. The reforms he implemented as the Prime Minister changed the course of the country, Naidu posted on ‘X’.

“On the occasion of PV's death anniversary, I pay tribute to the memory of the multi-faceted genius,” wrote Naidu.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Gound visited PV Gyan Bhoomi in Hyderabad to pay tributes to Narasimha Rao on his 20th death anniversary.

“Words fall short to describe P. V. Narasimha Rao ji. He was truly a lifelong learner,” said the Congress leader.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao and members of Narasimha Rao’s family also paid tributes at PV Gyan Bhoomi.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao paid rich tributes to the economist, politician, polyglot, Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary. He termed PV as the pride of Telangana.

“His birth in Telangana is a source of pride for all of us. PV, who served as the Prime Minister of the country during the difficult period, saved the country from the financial crisis and paved the way for modern India with his rule,” KTR posted on ‘X’.

The BRS leader stated that after the formation of Telangana State, the BRS government honoured the beloved son of the state in a befitting manner.

KTR recalled that the BRS government celebrated the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale. “We named Necklace Road as PV Marg, installed the statue of PV and named the Veterinary University after PV,” he said.

“Not only that. The Telangana government sent a resolution to the Central government to give Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao. It nominated PV’s daughter to the Legislative Council.”

