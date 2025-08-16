Tejashwi releases campaign song ahead of Vote Adhikar Yatra, appeals for mass participation

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released a campaign song to mobilise support for the Vote Adhikar Yatra, scheduled to begin from Sasaram on Sunday.

Sharing the video of the song on social media, Tejashwi appealed to the people of Bihar to join the yatra in large numbers.

"No one should be devoid of his/her rights, the feeling of freedom should not be broken, no one's vote should be cut," he wrote while launching the campaign.

The Vote Adhikar Yatra will be jointly led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, with other Grand Alliance partners.

The campaign song projects Tejashwi as "alert and vigilant", stressing the need to resist dictatorship to ensure that "no one's vote is cut and the light of democracy is not extinguished".

The Grand Alliance has alleged that at the behest of the BJP, the Election Commission is unfairly removing names from the voter list in Bihar.

The opposition claims this is an attempt to "manipulate" the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The Vote Adhikar Yatra will traverse 23 districts of Bihar, with a scheduled three-day break midway.

The Yatra will start from Sasaram in Rohtas district on Sunday, reach Aurangabad on August 18, Gaya and Nawada on August 19, and August 20 will be a break.

The INDIA bloc Yatra will resume from Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura on August 21, reach Munger and Bhagalpur on August 22, then Katihar on August 23, and Purnea and Araria on August 24.

The INDIA bloc leaders will take a break on August 25 and resume their journey on August 26 from Supaul. They will reach Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur on August 27, Sitamarhi and Motihari on August 28, Betiah, Gopalganj and Siwan on August 29, Chhapra and Ara on August 30. August 31 will be a break, and culminate at Patna's Gandhi Maidan with a massive rally on September 1.

According to opposition leaders, the yatra aims to spread awareness among the public against the alleged manipulation of the voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The roadmap of the yatra was finalised at a meeting held at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi on August 7.

