Tejashwi criticises Bihar CM Nitish over Mokama shootout

Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the shootout incident at Mokama in which former MLA Anant Singh was targeted.

He also criticised the police department for not taking any action after the Mokama shootout incident on Wednesday.

Interacting with the mediapersons here on Thursday, Tejashwi said: "Such a big incident has happened and the police did not take any action against them. People from both sides are openly giving interviews to the media. They are openly saying 'do whatever you want to do' but state police are silent. The law and order situation of Bihar can easily be understood from this."

"If you analyse the background of those criminals involved in indiscriminate firing, you would find they have some connection with powerful people. They are under the protection of some people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also holds the Home portfolio. He should come forward and give a statement on this incident,” Yadav said.

"If incidents like this happen in the area adjacent to the capital city of Patna, then who is responsible for this?” Yadav questioned.

He also alleged that the criminals behind this incident were roaming freely.

In the last few months, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was instrumental in getting two of his close associates out of jail.

"When Nitish Kumar became CM for the first time for seven days, everyone knows with whose support he became the Chief Minister. We are repeatedly saying that law and order in Bihar is finished.

"Those who are in power are protecting criminals,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar that everyone will have to unite to remove such a government in the upcoming elections.

“If our government is formed, not a single criminal would stay here in Bihar. Action would be taken against all. All criminals will be sent to jail and we will show the people of Bihar how to maintain law and order," Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.