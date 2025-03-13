Teen killed, another injured in stabbing incident in Delhi's Sagarpur

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) A teenage boy was killed, and another sustained serious injuries after being stabbed by a group of boys in New Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The police have identified three suspects, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to the information, the victims were rushed to Bhagat Chandra Hospital in Janakpuri D Block following the attack.

The hospital staff alerted the police about the incident, prompting an immediate response.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 5:30 pm on Tuesday from the Bhagat Hospital, informing them that two injured boys -- aged about 15 years and 17 years -- had been brought in with serious stabbing wounds.

The victims were identified as Lucky, a resident of Indra Park, Sagarpur, and Ajay. Lucky, who was in critical condition, was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, while the doctors declared Ajay dead upon arrival at Bhagat Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a quarrel had broken out between the victims and 2-3 other boys, leading to the fatal attack.

This incident occurred in Indira Park Colony, Sagarpur, South West Delhi. Two minors were standing in the street near their home when three young men approached and began fighting. As the altercation intensified, one of the assailants pulled out a knife and attacked both boys. After the attack, all three assailants fled the scene.

An alleged CCTV footage of the incident shows that after the attack, one of the injured boys repeatedly asked for help from nearby bystanders, but no one helped him.

The police have identified three suspects, and an investigation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

This incident has raised concerns about the law and order situation in the national capital.

