Who Is Manoj Tumu, The Engineer Who Quit a ₹3.36 Crore Amazon Job at 23?

Manoj Tumu is a 23 year old Indian American machine learning engineer who recently made waves by leaving a high paying job at Amazon to join Meta for a role that offers around ₹3.36 crore annually. His move attracted attention not just for the big number but also for his reasons behind the switch.

Tumu said that while his time at Amazon gave him valuable experience, he was more excited by the kind of machine learning work being done at Meta. He described the projects at Meta as challenging and innovative, especially in areas of artificial intelligence and advertising technology. When a recruiter reached out with an opening, he applied and accepted the offer after going through the interview process.

His journey into tech began early. By using high school credits, he finished his bachelor’s degree in just a year. He then pursued a master’s in artificial intelligence while working full time, which gave him both strong academic grounding and real world experience. This balance made his profile stand out to top companies.

When applying for jobs, Tumu focused on showcasing work experience rather than filling his resume with personal projects. He also avoided using referrals, instead applying directly and relying on preparation. His interview advice is to study company values and tailor answers with real stories, a method that worked well for both Amazon and Meta.

For young professionals, his story is inspiring. He believes choosing interest and growth over pay is the key to building a long and meaningful career in technology.