TCS Layoffs: 50-Year-Old Employee ‘Forced Out’; IT Giant Hits Back

Weeks after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to lay off 2% of its workforce of 12,000 employees, the tech giant has once again come under scrutiny. A Reddit user alleged that his brother was forced into early retirement without severance pay or compensation.

The post quickly went viral, sparking debate over company policy.

“My brother dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In June 2025, he was called into a meeting and told he was being laid off. He had just 20 minutes to decide between accepting early retirement or facing termination,” the Reddit post read.

The user, identified as Silver_traveller, said his brother chose early retirement to avoid a “dirty termination letter.” He added that the man, a graduate of a tier-1 engineering college, had a contract retirement age of 60 and “still had a substantial run left.”

According to the post, TCS did not provide “proper notice” or engage in meaningful discussions, leaving the employee with little time to assess his options.

“So why was my brother given zero severance back in June, when he was forced into early retirement under extreme time pressure?” the user asked.

He further claimed that his 50-year-old brother now faces limited prospects in a market unfavourable to seasoned professionals. “[He] faces minimal opportunities in a market that does not favour experienced professionals at this stage of life,” the post read.

“This is not about corporate ideology – it’s about one company’s decision to treat a long-serving employee without the dignity or fairness that should be standard after 30 years of work,” the Redditor concluded.

In response to media reports, TCS denied the allegations, stating: “The misinformation quoted by an anonymous user on Reddit is absolutely incorrect and false.”

TCS, India’s largest IT services company, has recently faced protests in Noida and Kolkata, where several IT and ITeS employees alleged forced and unlawful terminations.