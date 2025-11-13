iQOO 15 India Launch on November 26: Price, Specs, Pre-Booking Offers Revealed

iQOO has officially confirmed that the iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26, with a starting price of ₹69,900. Pre-bookings open on November 20, and early customers will receive exclusive benefits, including a 12-month extended warranty and iQOO TWS earbuds worth ₹1,899, the company announced on its website.

iQOO 15: Display and Performance

The iQOO 15 comes with a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display featuring Dolby Vision support. iQOO claims it will be the brightest display on any smartphone in India, delivering up to 2,600 nits (HBM) peak brightness.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on TSMC’s 3nm process. According to iQOO, the processor crosses 4 million points on AnTuTu, offering 20% faster single-core and 23% better GPU performance than its predecessor.

Cooling System and Battery

The iQOO 15 is equipped with India’s largest single-layer VC cooling system, spanning 8,000 mm² to manage heat efficiently. It packs a 7,000 mAh fourth-generation silicon-anode battery and supports 40W wireless charging.

Camera and Build

For photography, the smartphone features a triple 50 MP rear camera system that includes:

50 MP Sony 3x periscope telephoto lens

50 MP Sony VCS true color camera

50 MP ultra-wide sensor with a dual-axis rotating motor

The device also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring durability against dust and water.

Additional Features

Running on Origin OS, the iQOO 15 also integrates the Supercomputing Q3 chip for enhanced performance tuning. iQOO further confirmed support for a 100x Tele X lens, enabling advanced zoom capabilities.