Holidays - 15 New Apple Arcade Games In!

The holiday season for gamers has just become much more interesting: Apple Arcade has announced 15 additional games to the really impressive lineup that came beforehand. New titles promise endless entertainment to you and your dear ones.

It is ad-free and without in-app purchases, where up to six family members can get unlimited access to more than 250 games on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

Let's take a sneak peek at some exciting new games joining the Apple Arcade family:

Talking Tom Blast Park (December 5)

Join Talking Tom and friends in an action-packed battle to save Blast Park from mischievous Rakoonz. With wacky blasters at your disposal, blast through waves of enemies and restore fun to the park.

FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+ (December 9)

Experience the iconic fourth instalment of the FINAL FANTASY series, revamped with stunning 3D graphics. Engage in the innovative Active Time Battle (ATB) system, a first for the series.

Skate City: New York (Jan. 9)

Step into the street skateboarding journey through the city of New York, learning hundreds of real-life tricks in their environments and feeling the culture of the world's greatest city, the Big Apple.

Gears & Goo (Jan. 9, Apple Vision Pro)

Enter this electrifying base-building and tower-defence game with the strength of spatial computing. Take on intense building, defending, and conquering in this most unique gaming adventure.

Here are some of the exciting titles that will launch on Apple Arcade:

Boggle: Arcade Edition Available: 5 December

PAC-MAN 256+ Available: 5 December

Hot Wheels: Race Off+ Available: 5 December

Barbie Color Creations+ Available: 5 December

Little Cities: Diorama

Apple Vision Pro only; Available: 5 December

FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS+ Available: 9 December

Three Kingdoms HEROES Available: 9 January

FINAL FANTASY+ Available: 9 January

Trials of Mana+ Available: 9 January

Rodeo Stampede+ Available: 9 January

It's Just Mowing+ Available: 9 January

And with these exciting new additions, Apple Arcade is cemented as one of the best gaming destinations. Game on!

Also read: Matka Review: A Lost Bet for Varun Tej