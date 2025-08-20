Good News for Techies: Infosys Offers 80% Bonus Despite Layoff Trend in IT Sector

Amid growing uncertainty for software professionals following mass layoffs at tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle, Infosys – India’s second-largest IT services company – has announced an organization-wide payout fixed at 80%.

According to reports, Infosys declared the higher bonuses on the back of a strong quarterly earnings performance.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm confirmed that payout percentages are linked to performance ratings across levels.

It is learned that bonuses range between 80% and 89% for PL4 employees, while PL5 staff will receive between 78% and 87%.

Meanwhile, PL6 employees are set to get between 75% and 85%, depending on their performance category.

Specifically, PL4 employees rated ‘outstanding’ will take home 89% of their eligible bonus, while those rated ‘Needs Attention’ will receive 80%. At PL6, top performers will secure 85%, with the lowest band fixed at 75%.

The IT giant informed staff that individual performance bonus letters will be uploaded to employees’ e-dockets.

It is notable that Infosys posted an 8.7% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 6,921 crore, while revenue climbed 7.5% to Rs 42,279 crore – beating Street estimates on both fronts.

It was reported that bonuses for employees in Band 6 and below – covering junior to mid-level staff who receive quarterly payouts – have also been finalized.

This quarter’s average payout is stronger than the last one, which stood at about 65% for eligible staff.

The announcement comes as a relief for employees at a time when TCS recently cut 12,000 jobs, while global tech majors continue job reductions to adapt to the AI transition.

