Bengaluru: City of Traffic Jams, High Rents and World’s Cheapest Tech Talent

The Indian city of Bengaluru, long known for its notorious traffic and high cost of living, has now made headlines for another reason. In 2022, the Silicon Valley of India emerged as the most affordable IT talent hub globally, with an average annual salary of just $12,000.

According to the WeAreCity Report by UnboxingBLR, this figure is a tenth of Silicon Valley’s average salary of $125,000, and merely one-fourth of the global average of $46,000.

While this “affordability” may attract global tech giants looking to outsource operations to India, it also raises critical questions about long-term sustainability and talent retention.

To put the disparity into perspective, a software engineer makes $75,000 annually in Toronto, $65,000 in London, $56,000 in Berlin, $62,000 in Tokyo and $46,000 in Beijing

Tech professionals in these cities earn four to six times more than their counterparts in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru remains the only major digital tech city where software engineer salaries average in the lower double digits. Factors contributing to this include a vast pool of engineering graduates, a mature outsourcing ecosystem and a relatively low cost of living.

The report also points out that many Indian developers are typically involved in outsourced coding, testing, and support roles, while core product development and architectural design tend to remain in high-wage regions.

Although India continues to benefit from cost arbitrage, low compensation has prompted many experienced engineers to migrate to countries like Canada, the US, or parts of Europe in search of better opportunities. Others have pivoted to freelancing or remote-first platforms, where international clients offer competitive rates.

The growing wage disparity is also fueling concerns about the sustainability of skill quality and the long-term innovation cycle in India’s tech ecosystem.