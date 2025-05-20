Apple iPhone 15, 16, 16 Plus Price Drops Online: What’s the Best Buy for You?

If you're planning to buy a new iPhone, this could be the best time. Popular online stores like Amazon and JioMart are offering major discounts on the latest iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and even last year’s iPhone 15. With added bank offers, these phones are now available at some of their lowest-ever prices.

iPhone 16 Now Cheaper on JioMart

The iPhone 16, which launched at ₹79,900, is now listed at ₹70,490 on JioMart. On top of that, customers using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak bank credit cards can get an extra ₹4,000 off, bringing the effective price down to ₹66,490. This makes the iPhone 16 a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest model without paying full price.

iPhone 16 Plus Discounted on Amazon

If you prefer a larger display, the iPhone 16 Plus is a solid option. Originally priced at ₹89,900, it is now available on Amazon for ₹81,990. With the same eligible bank card offers, the final price comes down to ₹77,990. With its bigger screen and new features, it offers a premium experience at a lower cost.

Big Savings on iPhone 15

Budget-focused buyers can now grab the iPhone 15 for just ₹61,490 on JioMart, down from its original price of ₹79,900—a massive ₹18,410 discount. With eligible bank cards, the price drops even further to ₹58,490. It’s a great pick for those who want solid performance at a much lower price.

Key Differences: iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 Series

Display: iPhone 15 and 16 have a 6.1-inch OLED screen. iPhone 16 Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch display.

Processor: iPhone 15 uses the A16 Bionic chip. The 16 and 16 Plus feature the newer A18 chip for smoother performance and gaming.

Camera: All three have a 48MP main camera, but the iPhone 16 series includes a new Camera Control button for quicker photo and video access.

Which One Should You Buy?

Choose the iPhone 16 if you want top performance and long-term value. Go for the iPhone 16 Plus if a big screen is your priority. If you're looking for value under ₹60,000, the iPhone 15 is still a great option.

With these limited-time deals, it’s a great moment to grab your favorite iPhone at a smart price.