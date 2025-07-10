Amazon Prime Day 2025: Mega Sale Begins July 12 With 72 Hours of Exclusive Deals

Get ready, shoppers! Amazon Prime Day 2025 is all set to kick off at midnight on July 12, running through 11:59 PM on July 14. The exclusive 72-hour sale for Prime members promises a shopping extravaganza filled with non-stop deals, blockbuster product launches, and massive discounts across categories.

Whether you’re planning a smartphone upgrade, eyeing monsoon-ready beauty products, or hunting for the best home appliance deals—Prime Day 2025 has something for everyone, according to Amazon's latest press release.

Top Tech Deals

Tech enthusiasts can score big on flagship devices with special Prime Day pricing:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G – ₹74,999

iPhone 15 – ₹57,999

iQOO Neo 10R 5G – ₹23,499

(Includes bank offers and coupons)

Audiophiles can also tune into top deals like:

JBL PartyBox 110 – ₹18,999

Samsung Buds Core – ₹4,500

Electronics & Appliance Bonanza

Looking to upgrade your home? Check out the best in electronics:

Sony 55” BRAVIA 4K Smart TV – ₹49,999

LG OLED B4 Series – ₹89,990

Bosch Front Load Washing Machine – ₹32,990

There’s also up to 80% off on kitchenware, outdoor essentials, and home improvement products.

Fashion & Beauty Frenzy

Style-seekers are in for a treat with 50–80% discounts across fashion and beauty categories. Expect launches and special deals from top brands like CaratLane, Titan Raga, and more.

Lifestyle & Smart Innovations

This year’s sale introduces some unique lifestyle launches:

India’s first trackable smart luggage from Safari and boAt

Chetak electric scooters starting at ₹94,900

Smarter Shopping with Rufus

Making its desktop debut this year, Amazon's AI assistant Rufus will help you shop smarter by offering real-time comparisons, recommendations, and answers—all to enhance your Prime Day experience.

Prime members, mark your calendars! With unbeatable prices, new launches, and smarter shopping tools, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is not just a sale—it’s a shopping festival.