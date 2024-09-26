Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition : India's Best Budget 5G Smartphone, Price, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has just launched in India, and it's packed with impressive features. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a massive 6,000mAh battery .

Key Features:

- Display: 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

- Camera: 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter

- Software: Android 14-based One UI 6.0 with four OS upgrades and five years of security updates

- Storage: 128GB onboard storage, available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants

Pricing and Availability:

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition is priced starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 13,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model . You can grab this smartphone in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey color options from Amazon, Samsung India's website, and select retail stores .

Additional Features:

Voice Focus for call clarity

Quick Share

Vision Booster technology

Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced privacy

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition seems like a solid choice for those looking for a powerful and feature-packed smartphone.

