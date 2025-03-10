Teaser of ‘Shaunki Sardar’ starring Guru Randhawa offer glimpse into the masala entertainer

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Singer-actor Guru Randhawa, who is known for ‘Lahore’, ‘Ban Jaa Tu Meri Raani’, ‘Suit Suit’ and others, unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Shaunki Sardar’.

He will be seen sharing the screen with Babbu Maan, Guggu Gill, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The teaser promises an energetic, high-octane action, and a full-on drama movie with Guru in the lead. The teaser offers a glimpse into Guru Randhawa’s action-packed sequences including hand-to-hand combat, and chases. HIs commanding presence at the backdrop of Punjabi’s rugged energy makes ‘Shaunki Sardar’ a film to look forward to.

While the audiences are eager to see Guru’s unmatched screen presence, they are equally excited to see his chemistry and bromance with his co-actors. The teaser offers a more rugged avatar of Guru Randhawa, backed by a storyline that loaded with action, emotions and Punjabi flair.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

Earlier, Guru offered to release a music video with contestant Bidisha on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

During the episode, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria impressed the mentors with her rendition of ‘Saathiya, Tune Kya Kiya’. Her performance earned praise from mentor Guru Randhawa.

Lauding her performance, Guru said, "Every time I watch Bidisha perform, it feels like one of our family members is on stage, and we’re all here to cheer for her. Today, on this show, I want to tell her that in the year 2025, March or April, I’ll compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll also make a brief appearance in the video along with her."

The new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has received a lot of positive response from viewers. The show promises captivating performances featuring an exceptional lineup of mentors, including Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali. This weekend's episode is set to be extra thrilling with the renowned Bollywood music director Anandji Virji Shah making a special appearance on the show.

