Teaser for Malayalam movie 'Live' out; Mamata Mohands reacts

Thiruvananthapuram, March 24 (IANS) Malayalam social thriller 'Live' revolves around the prevalent issue of fake news and how it affects people's lives, the teaser released on Friday indicates.

Directed by V.K. Prakash and written by S. Sureshbabu, the movie features Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Varrier, Krishna Prabha and Reshmi Soman.

"Line's script underlines the haunting reality that ‘what controls media, controls our minds and therefore our destiny'. It is one such script that I have been waiting for long to come my way and I'm proud to have gotten this opportunity through VKP and Suresh Babu," Mamta said.

'Live' is presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, and produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar. This is their maiden venture in Malayalam.

The crew also includes well-known names in the industry, such as cinematographer Nikhil S. Praveen, editor Sunil S. Pillai, music director Alphons Joseph, and art director Dundhu Renjeev Radha.

'Live' is slated for theatrical release on May 12.

