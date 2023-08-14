Teachers' recruitment exam in Bihar won't be postponed: Top official

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman, Atul Prasad said that he has no plan to cancel or postpone the teachers' recruitment examination in the state.

Prasad's statement comes after the Supreme Court's recent order that job aspirants having DL-ED qualification are eligible for the job of teachers from class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan.

That decision had given big jolt to aspirants having B. Ed degree as they are not entitled to apply for the job of teachers in government primary schools.

Following the decision, there was an uncertainty in the minds of the job aspirants of Bihar who have filled their forms for the job of 1.70 lakh teachers, the examination of which is scheduled from August 24 to 27.

A large number of teachers' posts are vacant for class 1 to 5 in Bihar and a majority of B. Ed degree aspirants have applied .

"As of now, there is neither any stay on teachers' recruitment examination nor any plan to stay it," Prasad said.

The BPSC had also issued a notification regarding errors in downloading admit cards.

It observed that errors like mismatching photographs and signatures are occurring in the admit cards.

BPSC has asked the aspirants to rectify such errors from August 18 to 20.

The Commission will provide a link on its website for the same.

