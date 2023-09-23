Tazia procession: Traffic congestion expected in Delhi, says police

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic regulations and diversions in view of Tazia procession on Saturday, an official said.

According to advisory, the main Tazia procession, started from Pahari Bhojla at 8.30 a.m and would proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Kartavya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Round about Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial.

The processions are expected to be kept at Karbala Jor Bagh, New Delhi for burial by the organisers.

The traffic advisory further stated that routes have been regulated on Jama Masjid Road/Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg,

Shradhanand Marg, Basant Road, Qutub Road, DBG Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Sansad Marg, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg,

Tughlak Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Prithviraj Road, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Aurobindo Marg, Barakhamba Road among others.

Traffic cops said that vehicular traffic will be affected at the time of procession and some bus services may be terminated depending on the movement of the procession.

"There is likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic along the route of the procession and adjoining roads. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday particularly in the afternoon should leave in advance and keep sufficient time at hand for possible delays on routes," said the official.

"For reaching New Delhi Railway Station commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on movement of procession," said the official.

"General public and motorists are advised to plan their journey in advance and avoid the above-mentioned route and follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted all along the route of the procession to avoid inconvenience. For uninterrupted journey commuters are advised to use Metro services especially on affected routes," said the advisory.

