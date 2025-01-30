Tata Consumer Q3 profit falls 5 pc to Rs 299.75 crore, revenue rises 16.8 pc

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Tata Consumer Products on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 299.75 crore, with a 5 per cent decline on a YoY basis, for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25, against Rs 316 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Despite the drop in profit, Tata Consumer’s revenue from operations grew 16.8 per cent to Rs 4,444 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 3,804 crore reported in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company stated that excluding recent acquisitions, its revenue grew by 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

This was driven by a 10 per cent growth in its India business, a 4 per cent increase in international business, and an 8 per cent rise in its non-branded business.

The company’s operating performance in India was affected by inflation in tea prices. However, improvements in its international and non-branded businesses helped offset some of the pressure.

Tata Consumer's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) remained flat year-on-year at Rs 578 crore.

The company's India beverages segment performed well, with revenue growing 9 per cent to reach a multi-quarter high. Within this segment, coffee showed a strong 28 per cent revenue growth in Q3 FY25. Meanwhile, the India foods business revenue saw a 31 per cent rise compared to last year.

Tata Starbucks, a joint venture (JV) between Tata Consumer and Starbucks, expanded its presence further during the quarter. The JV added 16 new stores and entered four new cities, bringing its total store count to 473 across 74 cities.

The company’s value-added salt portfolio continued its strong momentum, registering a 31 per cent growth during the last quarter.

The Tata Sampann portfolio also performed well, recording a 23 per cent increase in revenue in Q3FY25.

Tata Consumer’s international business grew by 8 per cent YoY in Q3FY25, with a significant improvement in profitability.

The company also strengthened its position in the UK’s branded tea market, where it holds the second-largest market share.

