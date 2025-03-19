Tanya Maniktala on her ‘Loot Kaand’ role: She’s equal parts moral and flawed

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala, known for her work in projects such as Flames, A Suitable Boy, and Kill, is set to make a striking comeback with “Loot Kaand,” in which she says her character of Latika is equal parts moral and flawed.

The upcoming thriller plunges deep into a world of crime, betrayal, and survival. It stars Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Saad Bilgrami.

Talking about her character Latika, Tanya describes her as an extraordinary woman hidden behind an unassuming exterior.

She shared, "I think Latika's character is this extraordinary girl in the guise of someone very ordinary. But there's so much more to her. At her core, she’s driven by the need to protect her family, even as she grapples with her own demons and navigates the blurry lines of morality. There’s a deep internal conflict within her that propels the story forward.”

“She’s equal parts moral and flawed, making her journey compelling. As the story unfolds, you’ll witness her evolution—a layered, nuanced character who starts as a simple football coach but has so much more beneath the surface."

Asked about her preparation for the role and how she got into the mindset of a desperate, risk-taking character, Tanya said: "The main preparation for Latika was working on the accent. However, we were clear that the dialect shouldn’t be too heavy—we wanted to keep the speech natural.”

The actress said that she “deeply” resonated with the character Latika.

“I’ve always believed that family comes first, and when push comes to shove, we do whatever it takes to protect our loved ones. That emotional connection made slipping into her character effortless. When you connect with a role at such a soul level, everything else just falls into place."

Directed by Ruchir Arun and created by Saurav Dey, Loot Kaand is backed by the esteemed production houses Drishyam Films and N2O Films. It is set to premiere on March 20 on Amazon MX Player.

