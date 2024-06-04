Tanmay Nagar’s ‘Gunaah’ role highlights importance of journalists in society

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Tanmay Nagar talked about his character in the drama 'Gunaah', and said that his role shows how important journalists are in society.

Tanmay said: "As an actor, I enjoyed essaying the role of Mert. It was promising and challenging. Mert is one of the most important characters in this show, as he is a deeply driven and emotionally complex individual, whose life was shattered by the untimely and tragic death of his beloved elder brother, Shiva (Zayn Ibad)."

The 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' actor enjoyed playing a journalist in the series, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Ibad Khan in lead roles.

He continued: "The betrayal by Shiva’s friend, who framed Shiva in a false bank robbery case, left Mert heartbroken and consumed by a desire for justice. This intense motivation led him to become a journalist, leveraging his investigative skills to uncover the truth behind the unsolved clues to his brother’s death.”

"My character shows how important journalists are in society. It was an opportunity for me to write an essay highlighting their importance."

Tanmay, also known for playing Abhay Joshi in 'Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar', added how his role is motivational for viewers.

He shared, "There is a lot of motivation the audience can draw from my role. Despite the emotional toll and the constant grief that shadows his journey, Mert remains resolute.”

“He balances his relentless pursuit of justice with the responsibility of being the sole remaining son, caring for his grieving parents with unwavering dedication. Mert’s life is a testament to his resilience, love for his family, and unyielding commitment to revealing the truth."

