Talks are on with world’s strongest woman chess player Judit Polgar to train 7 Indian girls

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) In an effort to have Indian female chess players in the world’s top ten in the near future, Pravaha Foundation, a Hyderabad based non-government organization (NGO) and two individuals S. Kailasanathan and his friend Rajiv Talwar are exploring the possibility roping in Grandmaster (GM) Judit Polgar –the strongest women chess player ever – to train young Indian female chess talents.

“If that happens, it will be a dream come true for me. Judit is my favourite player and my inspiration. I have read her books and like her tactical attacking style,” Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Rakshitta Ravi, one of the likely trainees, told IANS.

“Early this year Pravaha Foundation started sponsoring young chess players – five girls Vantika Agrawal, Savithashri, Shubhi Gupta, Saparya Ghosh, Charvi and one boy Ilamparthi,” Vinoda Kailas, Director and Trustee told IANS.

The Pravaha Foundation has committed about Rs.2 crore over a two-year period for the training, travel, and other expenses of the above six talented chess players.

But why is the Foundation looking at a camp for players under Judit?

“With sponsorship we can support the players to a limited extent. But a chess camp will do more and also helps to build camaraderie amongst the players,” Kailas added.

According to Kailas, the logistics like housing for the players in Budapest are being worked out but first the talks with Judit should conclude in a positive manner.

Kailas said the young female players who are considered for the camp apart from Rakshitta Ravi are: WGMs Vantika Agrawal, Savithashri Baskar, R.Vaishali, Priyanka Nutakki, WIM Sahithi Varshni M and Velpula Sarayu.

There are a good number of Indian girls in the top 10 in the world. India’s Sarayu, Divya Deshmukh, Savithashri are ranked seventh, eighth and tenth respectively.

Couple of years back Kailasanathan, a former Champion of Tamil Nadu had organised chess training camps for young boys like - GMs D. Gukesh, R.Praggnanandhaa, P.Iniyan, Arjun Erigaisi and International Masters (IM) Raunak Sadhani and Leon Mendonca - by bringing two chess legends former world champion Grandmaster (GM) M. Vladimir Borisovich Kramnik and GM Boris Gelfand.

Interestingly Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi are now Super GMs with a ELO rating of over 2,700 and Sadhwani and Mendonca have become GMs and have a rating of over 2,600.

Now Gukesh ranks 8th in the world top 10. In the world juniors category Gukesh ranks second, Praggnanandha third and Erigaisi sixth.

“With the young male chess GMs making waves at the top most level of the sport, it is time to train the girls so that they also soon figure in the top 10 in the world. They have to be strong in the open section of the game,” Kailasanathan said.

According to him, only Judit has that brand value and girls are more inspired by her.

It should be noted, Judit always competed in the open section – generally a male club- and not in the women’s section.

Talks with Judit for a two week training camp for Indian girls have begun. The plan is to send the girls in the age group of 16-21 to Budapest for the camp, Kailasanthan said

Pravaha Foundation’s primary focus is education and assisting highly able children.

Kailas said chess is another means for highly able children and young adults in India to realise their potential within the country and in the global arena.

Further, female chess players face greater challenges in securing sponsorship in our country. This is the gap that we are trying to bridge through our efforts, Kailas remarked.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.