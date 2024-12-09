Tahir: SRK’s career-defining roles in ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ were a masterclass

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says his work in “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” feels like a tribute to the very fearless spirit of Shah Rukh Khan brought to roles like those in iconic movies such as “Baazigar” and “Darr”.

“His journey has been a constant source of inspiration and courage for me, showing that no dream is too big, and no journey is tough. ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, with its high-stakes drama, unapologetic sensationalism, and raw energy, feels like a tribute to the very fearless spirit SRK brought to roles like those in Baazigar and Darr," Tahir said.

He added that his portrayal of the “brooding, conflicted anti-hero was flawed and didn’t always know his way out of a situation has influenced not just me, but an entire generation of storytellers, shaping how we see heroes in cinema.”

“In ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, my character is an ode to that 90's hero – the one who lived on the edge, where the line between good and bad was always blurred. My inspiration for Vikrant is drawn heavily from SRK’s iconic anti-heroes, those roles that made us question, empathize, and sometimes even cheer for the dark side.”

The actor added: “The character’s complexity, his struggle, his passion, and his defiance — all of it reflects that unapologetic energy, the very essence of the superstar I idolize. Vikrant's journey in the show references the same boldness, intensity, and ambiguity that SRK injected into his iconic roles."

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” is a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series also stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles.

The second season also sees the entry of actor Gurmeet Choudhary. Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, dropped on November 22 on Netflix.

