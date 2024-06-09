T20 World Cup: New York pitch will play significant role in India-Pak match, feels Irfan Pathan

New York, June 9 (IANS) Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the New York pitch will play a significant role during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match adding the mega clash should have been played on a "good pitch" so that the team playing better would win the contest.

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. The recent matches at the venue have cast doubts over the freshly laid drop-in pitches showing unexpected bounce and advocating low totals in the T20 showpiece.

Commenting on the importance of the toss on the surface, Pathan said winning or losing the toss affects the team's bowling if they choose to take the stance first.

"I want to specially emphasise on the fact that this particular pitch will play a significant role during India vs Pakistan match. First, the impact of winning or losing the toss will impact the bowling if the team chooses to take the stance first. The pitch might have an unexpected bounce and the teams need to face that, they might lose a wicket too."

"This could happen to anyone. India vs Pakistan match should happen on a good pitch so that the strong team wins and India is a strong team," he added.

India have played two matches in New York - the last game against Ireland and the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh. Men in Blue won both matches and adapted well on each occasion.

On the other hand, Pakistan will play their first match at the venue after losing to the USA in their tournament opener in Dallas. The blockbuster contest between two Asian heavyweights will commence at 8 PM.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.