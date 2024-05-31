T20 World Cup: ICC plans Hindi social media content, AI-produced videos among exciting digital experiences for fans

Dubai, May 31 (IANS) A dedicated Hindi language social media channels on Instagram and Facebook, direct-to-fan streaming, radio commentary, and AI--produced video clips are some of the unique digital experiences that will be available to cricket fans around the world during the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a suite of innovative digital initiatives designed to engage and reward cricket fans globally ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. These initiatives will ensure more fans in more countries than ever can experience the tournament's thrill.

"In an effort to reach our diverse fanbase, we are launching dedicated Hindi language social media channels on Instagram and Facebook. This will provide Hindi-speaking fans with tailored content, updates, and exclusive insights into the tournament – including Hindi language highlights for all India and knockout matches," the ICC informed in a release on Thursday.

"This will complement the content produced at matches and in our digital hub in Barbados around the clock, ensuring fans receive the latest updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes footage throughout the tournament," the release said.

For the first time, ICC.tv will offer direct-to-fan streaming in 83 territories, including Nepal, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Japan, and Germany. Fans in these regions will have unprecedented access to live matches, highlights, and exclusive content.

The ICC will also carry live radio commentary from our licensee BBC globally through the ICC website and App.

"Additionally, we are launching an entirely new t20worldcup.com website and Mobile app, placing video content at the centre," the ICC informed.

Featuring AI-produced video clips alongside high-quality video features created on the ground, these digital platforms will deliver the best T20 World Cup experience right to the screens at fans' homes.

"Our new ICC Fan Passport, developed as part of our partnership with the NEAR Foundation, will reward fans for their digital activities. Whether predicting match outcomes or participating in our integrations on Roblox, fans can earn points and unlock rewards, enhancing their T20 World Cup experience," the ICC said.

It also asked the fans to show off their cricket knowledge with their new prediction game. The earlier fans make predictions, such as who will be the Player of the Match, the more points they can earn. This interactive game adds an extra layer of excitement for fans as they follow the tournament.

"Our Digital Collectibles Partner, FanCraze, will launch a Web3 fantasy-style game with ICC Crictos at the heart of the product. In other gaming news, we are excited to announce that the ICC Fan Zone will be integrated into three of the biggest games on Roblox, providing an immersive experience for our younger fans," the ICC said.

“The ICC Digital department always aims to showcase what it’s like to be at our amazing events to the hundreds of millions of fans across the world who love our game but can’t be there in person. These series of initiatives will not only bring these experiences to more fans but reward those who engage most deeply,” said Finn Bradshaw, ICC’s Head of Digital.

