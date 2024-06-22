T20 World Cup: Hope, Chase dominate USA to set nine-wicket victory for WI

Bridgetown, June 22 (IANS) West Indies showcased their formidable strength against the USA, cruising to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory with 55 balls to spare in the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval.

The game was essentially decided by a stellar bowling performance from the West Indies' spinners, spearheaded by the experienced Roston Chase. Chase, who had been underutilised in previous matches, delivered a statement performance, decimating the USA’s middle order and finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 19.

He was ably supported by Akeal Hosein, who stifled the USA batsmen during the powerplay, and Andre Russell, whose three wickets for 31 runs ensured the USA never established a foothold.

Despite a promising start from Andries Gous, who scored a brisk 29 off 16 balls, the USA struggled to build on their initial momentum. Gous's dismissal by Alzarri Joseph marked a turning point, after which the USA's innings faltered. The middle order collapsed under the pressure of the West Indies' relentless spin attack, with Chase and Gudakesh Motie exploiting the conditions masterfully.

Chasing a modest target of 129, the West Indies' response was nothing short of spectacular. Shai Hope, making only his second appearance in the tournament due to Brandon King's injury, played an innings to remember. His unbeaten 82 off 39 balls included eight towering sixes, and he reached his half-century in just 26 balls, the fastest in T20 World Cup history for the West Indies.

Hope’s aggressive approach right from the start left the USA bowlers bereft of ideas. He was particularly brutal on Milind Kumar, whom he dispatched for three consecutive sixes in the ninth over. Nicholas Pooran, providing able support, remained unbeaten on 27 as the duo ensured the West Indies reached their target with ease, maintaining a high run rate to boost their net run rate in the process.

For much of the tournament, the USA had held their own against stronger teams, but the match against the West Indies exposed their vulnerabilities. After a promising powerplay that saw them reach 48 for 2, the middle order’s inability to withstand the spin onslaught proved costly. Only Gous showed resistance, and his dismissal signaled the end of USA's competitiveness in the match.

Brief Scores:

USA 128 all out in 19.5 overs (Andries Gous 29, Nitish Kumar 20; Roston Chase 3-19, Andre Russell 3-31) lost to West Indies 130 for 1 in 10.5 overs (Shai Hope 82 not out , Nicholas Poorani 27 not out; Harmeet Singh 1-18) by nine wickets.

