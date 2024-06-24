T20 World Cup: England’s hero Jordan ‘enjoys homecoming’ with a hat-trick against USA

Bridgetown, June 24 (IANS) England's Chris Jordan celebrated a career-defining moment at the Kensington Oval, taking a hat-trick that secured his side a place in the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup after a thumping 10-wicket victory over the USA.

The 35-year-old bowler, born in Barbados, described the achievement as particularly special, given his deep connection to the ground where his cricketing journey began.

Against the USA in the Super Eights, Jordan finished with remarkable figures of 4/10 from 2.5 overs. Speaking to reporters after the match, Jordan shared his emotions about achieving such a milestone in his hometown.

"To get that hat-trick in a place I was born, a place I played so much cricket, in front of my family, my friends, the atmosphere, hearing the music going and everything, a nice day," Jordan said after the match. "It was a special one."

"I think because my family actually doesn't get to travel the world and watch me play a lot of international cricket. So to do it in front of them definitely is right up there. And then also in a World Cup, in a game to make sure that we can qualify, it's definitely up there for sure. Ranks high,” he added.

While Jordan's personal triumph was a highlight, he was quick to acknowledge the collective effort of the England team. He praised his teammates for their comprehensive performance, which set the foundation for their victory.

"I thought the team performance was really solid today," Jordan added. "The way we set the tone in the powerplay, we knew they were going to come hard, play a few good shots. The way Livi (Liam Livingstone) and Rash (Adil Rashid) controlled things for us in the middle just set up things nicely for us at the back end and we were able to reap the rewards."

