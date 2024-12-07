Syrian army denies withdrawal from Damascus countryside amid reports of rebel advances

Damascus, Dec 7 (IANS) Syria's Defense Ministry on Saturday dismissed reports that army forces had withdrawn from rural Damascus, calling such reports "a disinformation campaign aimed at spreading panic."

The Syrian army maintained its position and remained fully deployed in rural Damascus, standing ready to confront "any terrorist aggression," according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The denial came as multiple reports of government troops pulling back from several positions in southern provinces, including Quneitra and Daraa near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, as well as Sweida.

Rebels in Daraa reportedly advanced to within 20 km of the Syrian capital Damascus after seizing numerous military posts and persuading some government units to surrender or defect. Late Friday, opposition fighters claimed control of Daraa city, the provincial capital.

In Sweida, local armed factions released prisoners not involved in crimes, and negotiations were ongoing for government forces' withdrawals from military intelligence branches, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

These developments reflect the escalating fighting between government forces and rebel groups, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, for territorial gains since November 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.