Lebanese president holds 'constructive' talks with US envoy on south, border with Syria

Beirut, April 6 (IANS) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held "constructive" talks with US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, discussing the situation in southern Lebanon and the border with Syria, a statement said.

According to a statement from the presidential media office, the talks between Aoun and Ortagus also addressed "the ongoing coordination between the two sides, as well as financial and economic reforms and the government's anti-corruption efforts."

The statement noted that the talks were preceded by a private session, with no additional details disclosed.

During her visit to the Middle Eastern country, Ortagus also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting with Salam took place in a "positive atmosphere," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Discussions centered on "measures taken by the Lebanese army to enforce UN Resolution 1701, the security arrangements aimed at halting hostilities, in cooperation with the military monitoring committee, and the completion of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory," the statement said.

Talks also covered developments along the Lebanese-Syrian border and the country's financial and economic reform efforts, it added.

Ortagus praised the Lebanese government's financial and administrative reform plans, as well as its anti-corruption initiatives.

In a separate meeting with Berri, Ortagus held "good and constructive" talks on the situation on the ground, including "Israeli violations and attacks on Lebanon that continue to result in daily casualties, in breach of the ceasefire agreement and UN Resolution 1701."

Despite the US- and French-brokered ceasefire effective since November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have periodically carried out strikes inside Lebanon, ranging from machine gun fire and artillery shelling to air raids, some of which have resulted in casualties, according to official Lebanese reports.

Although the agreement stipulated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, Israel has maintained a presence on five hilltops along the Lebanese border.

Along its border with Syria, tensions have risen following accusations by Syrian military authorities that Hezbollah was responsible for the kidnapping and killing of three Syrian soldiers in mid-March. Hezbollah, however, has denied these claims.

Ortagus, who was appointed to her current post in January, arrived in Lebanon on Friday afternoon for her second visit following an earlier trip in February.

According to Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV, she is expected to meet with several ministers, members of parliament, and political groups during her stay.

