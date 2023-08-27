Swatantra Bharat shares story behind his unique name

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Swatantra Bharat, who essays the role of Shamshera in the family drama show ‘Doosri Maa’, has revealed the story behind his unique name.

The actor’s late father, Shiva Nand who worked as a scientific officer in Jammu, gave him the name.

The actor said, “He was fond of the word ‘Swatantra’ which signifies being unrestricted by rules. However, only some people grasp its deep meaning and often make light of its uniqueness. This scenario continued during my school years. My peers used to mock me because of my name, sometimes adding descriptions like ‘Swatantra Bharat’. As a youngster, I felt disheartened and urged my family to change my name.”

He further mentioned, “Yet, my grandfather helped me realise the beauty of the name and its connection to my father, advising me to keep it unchanged. With that understanding, I embraced it proudly, introducing myself as Swatantra Bharat to everyone I met. This name is reflected in all my official documents as well. People frequently question its authenticity, and I surprise them by confirming it's real (laughs).”

The actor shared that he owes this distinct identity to his father as he always stood out thanks to the unique name.

“My face might be forgotten in the industry, but my name isn't, granting me special recognition. Today, my name defines me, and I take great pride in my choice to preserve it, considering it the most precious gift from my father” he added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

