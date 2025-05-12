Sussanne Khan shares how motherhood empowered her to become a 'brave and resilient woman'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, Sussanne Khan, opened up about the profound impact motherhood has had on her life.

She shared how becoming a mother empowered her to grow into a ‘loving,' brave, and resilient woman,' highlighting the strength and personal growth she has experienced through this transformative journey. On Monday, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt video featuring her two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. The video montage features the proud mom’s cherished moments with her sons, capturing their journey from toddlerhood to teenage years. It includes heartfelt pictures from vacations, family gatherings, and other special occasions, showcasing the bond they share over the years.

For the caption, Sussanne wrote, “Mommy’s day to me is every day, every minute and every mili second… here is to my beautiful gentle heart monsters.. every second being your mama has empowered me to be the loving, brave n resilient woman I have become.. Aaaaaaiiiiiii love you bothhhh beyondddddddddddd and abovvvvve everything in this Universe.Thank you for choosing me to be your mama #hridaanroshan #hrehaanroshan #gentleheartmonsters.”(sic)

May 11 marked Mother’s Day, and today Sussanne Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt video montage, highlighting the deep and loving bond she shares with her sons.

Earlier on March 28, Sussanne had posted a heartwarming photo with ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan to wish son Hrehaan on his birthday. The image showed the former couple posing together with their son, Hrehaan.

Calling Hrehaan, her "Raystar," she reflected on how his arrival in her life made her stronger and more empowered. Sussanne described Hrehaan as her "world," praising his resilient soul, strong mind, and kind heart. She also called him her "SonShine", "best friend", and "truth mirror," expressing how proud she is to be his mother.

Sussanne wrote, “Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul your heart your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your super power…I love you my SonShine… you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama… love you beyond words and expression.”

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were married in 2000, parted ways in 2014. However, their bond remains strong as friends, and they continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with mutual respect and affection.

