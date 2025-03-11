Suraj Venjaramoodu’s impeccable dialogue delivery leaves Veera Dheera Sooran director impressed

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who makes his debut in Tamil cinema with director S U Arun Kumar’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, seems to have impressed the entire unit of the film in general and the director in particular, with his ability to deliver dialogues in Tamil clearly and correctly, despite not knowing the language.

In a recent interview to a YouTube channel, director S U Arunkumar spoke about the experience of working with Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in his film, which has already raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Arunkumar said, “I wanted to cast Suraj Venjaramoodu in the film. So, I told the producer as Suraj Venjaramoodu and he are good friends. However, when I went to meet him (Suraj Venjaramoodu), he said, ‘I will do your film. Narrate the story to me.’"

The director said that the actor’s decision to accept to act in his film even before he had begun narrating the script surprised him big time.

“The reason why he had made up his mind to do my film even before hearing the story was because he liked my earlier film ‘Chithha’ very much. He also liked my film ‘Pannaiyarum Padminiyum’. When so many people come willingly to work in my project, trusting me, then, my responsibility increases,” Arun said.

He then went on to explain how Suraj was an absolute professional.

“He (Suraj) was coming here for the first time. On the first day, there were so many dialogues for him. But he was able to deliver them easily. The reason for that was he ensured that he got his dialogues in advance, got a translator to translate it for him and then memorised them completely. If you watch the film, there won't be lip synching anywhere in the film. More significantly, he does not know Tamil,” explains the director, who admits that he is a a big fan of the actor.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released a visual glimpse and teasers of the film earlier.

From what has been revealed so far, Vikram plays a simple common man, owning a grocery store while S J Suryah plays a senior police officer in the film.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part released first. The second part is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G V Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, which will be an edge-of-seat action thriller.

