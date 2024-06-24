Suraj Revanna in CID custody; judicial remand for brother Prajwal

Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) JD(S) MLC, Suraj Revanna was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) custody on Monday in connection with a case of sexual assault on a male party worker.

On the other hand, his brother, former JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody.

He was earlier in CID custody.

Prajwal and Suraj are grandsons of former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda.

Their parents, JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna, are out on bail.

MLA HD Revanna was jailed in a kidnapping case connected to the sex videos case.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court passed the orders in both the cases.

Suraj Revanna who was accused of forceful unnatural sex with a male JD(S) party worker was handed over to the CID’s custody for eight days till July 1.

The government had handed over his case, registered at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station, to the CID on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID probing Prajwal Revanna’s case had produced him before the court as his custody ended on Monday.

The court has handed him over to judicial custody till July 8.

Meanwhile, the court while taking up the bail petition of Prajwal Revanna has reserved its order on the matter. The court is likely to pass the order on July 26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.