‘Superboys of Malegaon’ gets acclaim at the 68th BFI London Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Reema Kagti’s “Superboys of Malegaon” was screened at the 68th BFI London Film Festival and it marked the movie’s second international screening after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), held on September 13.

“Superboys of Malegaon” was screened on October 10 at the Vue West End theatre in London and met with praise in a packed audience for its authentic portrayal of the human spirit.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

The film offers a heartwarming and light-hearted exploration of a small town’s dreamers, showcasing the unique and vibrant filmmaking culture of Malegaon, India. The story follows a group of passionate amateur filmmakers as they set out to create parody films in their humble town, capturing the essence of community, resilience, and the transformative power of cinema.

The carpet screening in London was marked by the presence of Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Adarsh Gourav, along with a host of international celebrities, critics, and film enthusiasts.

The BFI London Film Festival is known for showcasing diverse cinema.

The trailer of the film was released in September. It introduced the audiences to Nasir and his vibrant group of friends in Malegaon, where aspirations are high and the spirit is unbreakable.

The trailer promises a blend of light-hearted and heartwarming moments, immersing viewers in Nasir’s ambitious journey to bring his dreams to life and transform the lives of those around him.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. The movie features a highly talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in theatres in India in January 2025.

