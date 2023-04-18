Super Cup: NorthEast United FC look for full points against Churchill Brothers

Kozhikode, April 18 (IANS) NorthEast United FC will look for three points to stake a claim for the semifinals spot in the Super Cup 2023 when they take on Churchill Brothers at the EMS Stadium, here on Wednesday.

But then, a victory alone will not solve NorthEast's problems. They would still need a favour from the other match in the group between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC to be played simultaneously at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri.

As per the current position of the points table, a win for Chennaiyin would end NorthEast United's hopes of qualification even if they win their match.

NorthEast United had a disappointing season -- they finished last in the Hero ISL with only one win in 20 matches. They kicked off their Super Cup campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC. But a win against Mumbai City FC in the second match put them back in contention.

Wilmar Jordan, who scored a brace in the previous match, would be looking to add to his tally of goals. NorthEast's Head Coach, Floyd Pinto, believes it would be a tough match against Churchill Brothers.

"They have been a powerhouse in Indian football for a long time and difficult to beat," he said.

Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, are already out of the competition after securing one point from their previous two matches. But the Goan team, despite not having much success, were not disgraced. They lost their 1st match against Mumbai City narrowly and held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw. Churchill's head coach, Mateus Costa said his team will have no pressure on them since they have nothing to lose.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.