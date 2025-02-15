Sunny Leone celebrates twins Noah, Asher’s birthday: You two are the light of my day

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) As her sons Noah and Asher turned seven, actress Sunny Leone penned a heartfelt note for her twin boys, calling them the light of her day.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a family picture from the birthday celebrations. The picture featured Sunny posing with her husband Daniel Weber, their daughter Nisha, Noah and Asher. The photograph also had some family friends posing along.

“Happy Birthday to my baby boys @ashersweber11 & @noahsinghweber11 you two are the light of my day and always my happy smiling boys!! Happy 7th Birthday!!” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, married Daniel in 2011. In 2017, the couple adopted their first child from Latur,a baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, who was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

In 2018, she and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy.

The actress’ latest release includes Himesh Reshammiya’s “Badass Ravi Kumar”, where she appeared in a song christened “Hookstep Hookah Bar” alongside filmmaker-dancer and actor Prabhu Deva.

Heaping praise at Prabhu Deva, she had said is one of the nicest actors she has worked with.

“Working with Prabhudeva Sir again was amazing! He is one of the nicest actors I have worked with, and I feel privileged to share screen space with him again in this larger-than-life film.”

The song is by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan. The English vocals are given by Sunidhi and Shannon K.

“Badass Ravi Kumar” is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film “The Xpose”, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever.

