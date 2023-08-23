Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed while thanking fans as ‘Gadar 2’ grosses Rs 400 cr

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol got emotional while thanking his fans for the roaring response to his latest film ‘Gadar 2’, which has now entered the Rs 400 crore club.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a video sitting inside a chartered plane.

In the video, Sunny, who played the role of Tara Singh in the film said: “First and foremost thank you all that you liked the film so much. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much.. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all and we will go ahead.”

He credited the film’s success to his fans.

Sunny added: “This all happened because of you all. You liked the film, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Thank you.”

‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India campaign to bring back his son Charanjeet. The film is currently riding high on success and has broken records at the box-office. Directed by Anil Sharma, it released on August 11. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel.

Since being released, ‘Gadar 2’ has surpassed the collections of ‘Dangal’-starring Aamir Khan on the second Monday.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter shared that the film is all set to challenge ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Pathaan’.

“‘GADAR 2’ TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘PATHAAN’… #Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India. #Gadar2 benchmarks… Crossed 50 cr: Day 2 100 cr: Day 3 150 cr: Day 4 200 cr: Day 5 250 cr: Day 6 300 cr: Day 8 350 cr: Day 10 400 cr: Day 12 #India biz. Nett BOC,” he tweeted.

