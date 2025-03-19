Sunita Williams' resilience, dedication & pioneering spirit motivate millions: NE CMs

Guwahati/Agartala, March 19 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of northeastern states on Wednesday hailed the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts to the Earth after spending nine months in space, saying that her resilience, dedication and pioneering spirit motivate millions of people.

In separate posts on their 'X' accounts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma in his X post said: "Take a bow -- this is indeed one of the high points of humanity, a superfine convergence of endurance and scientific advancement. Welcome back Sunita Williams."

Tripura Chief Minister Saha said: "Welcome back, Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions."

CM Saha also added that space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

"Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu, welcoming Sunita Williams, said: "Immense happiness and pride as Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth after her inspiring mission aboard the ISS!"

"Her resilience, dedication, and pioneering spirit continue to motivate millions, proving that the sky is not the limit -- it's just the beginning. Welcome back, Sunita Ji! Wishing her a smooth recovery and looking forward to her next adventure," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also welcomed Sunita Williams back to Earth.

He said: "Sunita Williams! India's daughter continues to make us proud with her resilience, dedication, and pioneering spirit. The successful return of you and Butch Wilmore aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is a shining example of human ingenuity and perseverance. Wishing you a smooth recovery and looking forward to your next extraordinary journey!"

NASA astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, returned to Earth early on Wednesday after nine months' stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.

Sunita Williams, 59, a former US Navy Captain, was born in Ohio (US) in 1965 to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, from Mehsana district (Gujrat), and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya.

The SpaceX capsule carrying Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, ending their prolonged and challenging mission.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.