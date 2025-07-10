Sudhir Mishra presents Indo-Italian co-production ‘Parikrama’ starring Chitrangda Singh

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is presenting a special homage screening of the upcoming film ‘Parikrama’. The film marks the first official Indo-Italian co-production, and is directed by Goutam Ghose.

The film is touted to be a cross-cultural journey, and stars Chitrangda Singh, Marco Leonardi, and Aaryan Badkul.

Talking about the film, Sudhir Mishra said, “We are the Indian film industry and not just individuals making separate films. It’s important for us to support each other’s work, especially when it pushes boundaries in terms of storytelling. ‘Parikrama’ is a fine example of cinema that builds bridges across cultures and deserves to be celebrated”.

The film is made in partnership with Life Journey Films Production LLP, Indrapur Cinematografica SRL, and Rai Cinema, with the support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, and Film in India. The special screening is being held at PVR Juhu in Mumbai on Thursday. The event is co-hosted by Versova Homage Screening and Life Journey Films Production LLP.

Director Goutam Ghose said, “‘Parikrama’ is an emotional and philosophical voyage across cultures, identities, and inner thoughts. Sudhir Mishra's gesture of presenting this screening, reinforces the solidarity that should define Indian cinema across the board”.

‘Parikrama’ has already garnered attention with official selections at prestigious international festivals including the New York Indian Film Festival, UK Asian Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Australia, where it was awarded Best Indian International Film and Best Cinematography. The film also won the Best Cinematography award at the Macau film festival.

Sudhir is known for films like ‘Dharavi’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Chameli’, and ‘Serious Men’. His work has been recognised with three national awards by the Indian government and the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government.

