Subroto Cup Junior Girls: Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram win big on Day 2

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka Football Association, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan, Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, Tripura Sports School and Springfield Higher Secondary, Aizawl registered huge wins on Day 2 of the group stage matches in the Junior Girls category of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament being held in the Delhi NCR region.

Sri Lanka Football Association beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meghalaya 17-0 in a Group A match while Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan scored a whopping 23 goals past Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai in a Group B match.

Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya aided by six goals from Pynibha beat Vidya Devi Jindal High School 10-1 in Group D while Tripura Sports School scored 13 past RKS Girls High School, Bihar in a Group F match.

In the other match of the group, Springfield Higher Secondary School, Aizawl beat Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nainital 13-0.

Results

Group A

Betkuchi High School, Assam bt Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School, Mahilpur – 6-0

Sri Lanka Football Association bt Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meghalaya – 17 – 0

Group B

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan bt Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai – 23-0

The Kings School, Goa bt Govt. Senior Secondary School, Sikkim – 1-0

Group C

The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Manipur bt Infocus India Public School, West Bengal – 1-0

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh bt Army Public School, Patiala – 2-0

Group D

Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar – 10-1

GSSS Kotala, Ludhiana bt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai – 2-1

Group E

Mother International School, Jharkhand bt Modern School, New Delhi – 7-0

Faith Higher Secondary School, Gujarat bt Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh – 6-0

Group F

Tripura Sports School bt RKS Girls High School, Bihar – 14-0

Spring field Higher Secondary School, Mizoram bt Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Uttarakhand – 13-0

Group G

Sainik School, Sambalpur drew Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road – 0-0

Group H

GSSS Alakhpura, Haryana bt Shashkiya HSS Kanya Vidyalaya, Chattisgarh – 4-0

Nandajhar AT High School, West Bengal bt Vidya Gyan School, Uttar Pradesh – 5-1

