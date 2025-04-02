Subhash Ghai on launching Sai Godbole in 'Amaira': We believe in nurturing talent

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Mukta Arts, the iconic film production house founded by Subhash Ghai, has always been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing new talent.

After Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and, Mahima Chaudhary, Ghai is all set to launch another fresh face, Sai Godbole in his latest offering 'Amaira'.

Speaking about this, Ghai shared, “At Mukta Arts, we believe in nurturing talent and giving them a platform to shine. Every new face brings fresh energy to cinema, and we are proud to continue this tradition with Sai Godbole in Amaira.”

Revealing 'what is so special and unique about Sai', the filmmaker told IANS, "I meet so many good talents but Sai Gobole surprises me every time I meet. She can act, react, dance, and sing in many languages. She is god gifted and above all good soul and person both."

He was further asked, ⁠"Among Jackie, Manisha, Mahima, Anil, and now Sai who was best in the audition". Reacting to this, Ghai shared, "Jackie, Madhuri, Manisha, Mahima, Anil were new to this art and craft of acting and got maturity through working in many films but Sai is trained and well versed with her craft in the beginning of her career. Look at her reels on social media. You will come to know how brilliant talent she is before her first movie Amaira with us."

Ghai also responded to the question, "Jackie, Mahima, Manisha became a star with the first film. However, times have changed now. These days newcomers do not get instant stardom. What is your take on this."

"Stardom comes through luck and your personal appeal on the screen constantly. All my actors got due opportunities and proved themselves with ups and down but Sai promises a talent which can take time but will never fail in life," the director said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.