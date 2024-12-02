Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Chandigarh, Mizoram, Punjab win on Day 6

Secunderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Teams from Chandigarh, Mizoram, Punjab, Manipur, and Andhra Pradesh prevailed over their opponents on the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex here on Monday.

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 3-1 in Pool E to begin the day’s proceedings. Captain Apram (7’), Annu (13’) and Tamanna (31’) scored for Hockey Chandigarh. Hockey Arunachal’s one goal was scored by Captain Ranu Tiwari (60’). Also in Pool E, Hockey Mizoram prevailed over Kerala Hockey 7-0. Laldinpuii (16’, 18’, 31’, 52’) bagged four goals for her side. Captain Laltlanchhungi (11’), Vanlalrinhlui (29’) and Manglawmsang (40’) also contributed with a goal each.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab defeated Assam Hockey 9-0. Captain Sanna (12’, 15’, 36’, 47’, 53’, 57’) had an incredible performance and scored six goals for her side. Khushveer Kaur (3’), Saloni (33’) and Maskeenpreet Kaur (51’) also featured on the scoresheet.

Manipur Hockey won in its Pool A clash against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1. Captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (2’, 51’) and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (33’, 52’) contributed with braces while Seram Henthoi Chanu (49’) scored a goal as well. Rashi Singh (37’) scored Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey’s only goal of the fixture.

In Pool H, Hockey Andhra Pradesh dominated 26-1 over Le Puducherry Hockey. Captain Tulasi Kuppa (6’, 12’, 21’, 23’, 32’, 33’, 34’, 43’, 56’) led her side from the front and scored nine goals by herself. Nandini Munipalli Naga (16’, 28’, 29’, 54’), Pujari Madhurima Bai (26’, 39’, 42’, 47’), Lakshmi Pariki (8’, 32’, 37’), Teja Chilluru Naga (14’, 24’), Vaishnavi Mandala (19’, 45’), Patan Mujiya Begum (11’) and Joshna Thirumalashetty (41’) were the other goalscorers. Nilaoviya (28’) scored the only goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool F, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Karnataka played out a goalless draw and hence, both sides failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

The quarterfinal line-up will have Uttar Pradesh Hockey taking on Hockey Mizoram; Hockey Jharkhand meeting Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Haryana taking on Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Association of Odisha playing Delhi Hockey in the last-eight stage.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on Tuesday.

