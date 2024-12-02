Ensure action against illegal mining in Aravali range: Gurugram DC

Gurugram, Dec 2 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram directed officials to ensure stringent action on information about illegal mining anywhere in the Aravali range of Gurugram district.

According to the decision of the Supreme Court, Aravali is a protected forest area of ​​​​Gurugram and every citizen of the district has to keep it safe, DC Ajay Kumar said.

Kumar said while presiding over a meeting related to illegal mining with the concerned officials on Monday.

"The concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDMs) should form joint teams with the Pollution Control Board, Police Department and Mining Department in their subdivision and conduct surprise inspection of the Aravali area and if any complaint of illegal construction or mining is received anywhere, then legal action should be taken to stop it," the DC said.

The DC informed that there are currently 32 stone crushers and seven brick kilns in the Naurangpur, Raisina and Pataudi areas of the district. All of them have been instructed to stop work due to the implementation of GRAP-4. If any crusher or brick kiln is found running, it will be sealed immediately.

"If any kind of illegal construction is being done in the Aravali hills, then strict action should be taken to stop it. There should be no illegal mining anywhere in the district. The guilty person should not be let off by merely imposing a fine," he said.

He asserted that if overloaded vehicles carrying construction material are caught, then the process of auctioning that material should be adopted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hitesh Kumar said that a year ago, action was taken by the administration to demolish illegal construction in the Raisina hill area. Strict action needs to be taken in this matter.

District Mining Officer Anil Kumar said that stone crusher operators order stones from Rajasthan or outside the district, Narnaul, Dadri, etc., for grinding; they are not allowed to dig in the mountain here.

