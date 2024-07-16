Stuttgart sign Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirovic on four-year deal

Stuttgart, July 16 (IANS) Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic from Augsburg on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

Demirovic was Augsburg's captain in the 2023/24 season and finished the campaign with 15 goals and nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches, putting him among the top five players for goal contributions in the league. Across his time with Augsburg and previously SC Freiburg, the Bosnian international has made a total 124 appearances in the German top flight, amassing 30 goals and 22 assists.

“I’m so pleased to be joining VfB and can hardly wait to get started,” said Demirovic. “After we played in Stuttgart, I immediately became a fan of the club. I like the team here and the way they play. I know some of the guys already, so it shouldn’t take me too long to settle in.”

Board member for sport Fabian Wohlgemuth said, “Ermedin Demirovic has shown the particular qualities that he has over a number of years now and has proven himself to be one of the top strikers in the Bundesliga.

“Ermedin knows how to score goals and how to set them up. His experience and his mindset make him a real asset for our team. We’re delighted that he’ll be wearing the VfB shirt from now on and would like to give him a very warm welcome.”

